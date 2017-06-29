National Politics

June 29, 2017 2:01 AM

Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule in open meetings case

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to rule in a case that could have broad implications on the public's access to meetings by governmental bodies.

Open government advocates have warned that an adverse ruling could provide a means for school boards and others to get around public access requirements.

The parent of an Appleton Area School District student filed a lawsuit arguing that meetings of a committee charged with reviewing course material should have been open to the public.

The district argues that because the committee wasn't created by the school board, its meetings were not subject to the open meetings law.

The issue before the court is whether a formal committee, created by school district officials and not the school board, is subject to the open meetings law.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In"

Residents react after Merced is named one of the 2:05

Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In"
Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument
Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos