June 29, 2017 9:07 PM

House passes revised version of paid sick days bill

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Rhode Island House has passed a revised version of a proposal to mandate paid time off for workers who call in sick.

The House voted 56-14 Thursday night in favor of the legislation. The Senate passed its own version of the measure Wednesday night.

Under the House bill, employees of businesses with 18 or more employees would be able to earn three days of paid sick time in 2018, four days in 2019 and five days in 2020. Businesses with 17 or fewer employees would offer the same amount of unpaid, job-protected time off.

The bill is sponsored by Democratic Rep. Aaron Regunberg, who says the legislation "is about basic human dignity."

The House and the Senate will now have to reconcile the differences between the two bills.

