June 30, 2017 6:30 AM

Former Custer city official pleads to child sex charges

The Associated Press
CUSTER, S.D.

A former Custer city official has pleaded guilty to child sex charges under a deal with prosecutors.

The Rapid City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2u69VYZ ) that former planning administrator Scott Simianer was accused of inappropriately touching a pre-teenage girl and taking pornographic photos of her in 2015.

He entered an Alford plea on Thursday, not admitting guilt but acknowledging that there's enough evidence to convict him. The court treats it the same as a guilty plea. Prosecutors dropped counts of rape and manufacturing child porn.

The 54-year-old Simianer is to be sentenced Sept. 1.

