Libertarian candidate enters Virginia gubernatorial fray

A Libertarian Party candidate for governor has qualified to be on the ballot for November's general election in Virginia.
The Virginian-Pilot reports 34-year-old Cliff Hyra will join Democratic nominee Ralph Northam and Republican nominee Ed Gillespie on the Nov. 7 ballot. The Virginia Department of Elections confirmed Thursday that Hyra had qualified, following the submission of petitions bearing more than 10,000 signatures.
Hyra is a patent attorney from Hanover County and is running for elected office for the first time. He has a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from Virginia Tech and a law degree from George Mason University.
Libertarian Robert Sarvis collected less than 7 percent of the popular vote in the last Virginia gubernatorial contest.
