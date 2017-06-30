National Politics

June 30, 2017 9:33 AM

Simon says he won't give data to Trump voting commission

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Secretary of State Steve Simon says he won't give data on Minnesota voters to a White House panel studying voter fraud.

The commission was established by President Donald Trump in May. Vice chairman Kris Kobach wrote to states this week seeking voter names, addresses, dates of birth, recent voting history and details about military status and felony convictions.

Simon, a Democratic former state legislator, says he has "serious doubts" about the commission's credibility and trustworthiness. He says the commission "openly disclosed" that personal data on nearly 4 million Minnesotans — including Social Security numbers and voting history — would be made public.

Trump has alleged, without evidence, that millions voted illegally in the 2016 elections. Democrats and voting rights groups have called the commission a sham.

