Wyandotte County deputy charged with taking county funds

A Wyandotte County sheriff's deputy is charged with official misconduct after prosecutors say he took money from a unit he led.
Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash said Friday 38-year-old Jay Pennington was fired and arrested Thursday.
He also is charged with making false information, computer crime and forgery.
Pennington was a team leader for the Offender Registration Unit. He accepted payments from offenders who are required by state law to register with the sheriff's office.
Ash said all other employees in the offender registration unit have been cleared of any wrongdoing. Investigators are still trying to determine how much money was allegedly taken.
The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2suHcuV ) that Pennington was released on $20,000 bond and court records don't indicate if he has a lawyer.
