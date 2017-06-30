National Politics

June 30, 2017 11:06 AM

Iowa election official says he'll share public voter data

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says he'll share some information requested by President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud during the 2016 election.

Pate says in a statement released Friday he'll only provide voter registration information that is public record, and do so if a formal request is made that complies with state law.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent a letter Wednesday asking secretaries of state for about a dozen points of voter data and questions about fraud and election integrity. The request included asking for the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers.

Pate, a Republican, says in his statement he won't provide personal voter information like Social Security numbers because it's forbidden under state law.

