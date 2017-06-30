The Latest: Secretary of state: Some voter info available

The Latest on the Oregon secretary of state's response to a request for information by a President Donald Trump's voting commission (all times local):
5:55 p.m.
Oregon's chief election official told President Donald Trump's commission investigating allegations of voter fraud that it could receive a statewide list of voters for $500, just like anyone else.
Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, however, said Friday in response to the commission's request for publicly available details on all voters in the state that he's barred legally from disclosing Social Security and driver's license numbers.
Two members of Oregon's congressional delegation and Gov. Kate Brown had urged Richardson, a Republican in this Democratic-leaning state, to refuse the request that went to secretaries of state around America.
2:16 p.m.
