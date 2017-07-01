National Politics

July 01, 2017 5:02 AM

Police increasing patrols to crack down on drunken driving

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

State Police and local law enforcement agencies are increasing patrols over the holiday weekend to crack down on drunken driving and other traffic infractions.

Troopers will conduct sobriety checkpoints along with speeding and seat-belt enforcement details from Saturday through Tuesday.

Last year, State Police issued nearly 11,000 vehicle and traffic tickets during the Fourth of July weekend. Troopers arrested 206 people for DWI and responded to 756 crashes resulting in three deaths.

Troopers will also be looking for drivers using cell phones or failing to move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 146 people died nationwide in alcohol-related crashes during the Fourth of July period in 2015.

