Former judge in Kentucky fighting sex charges

In this May 10, 2017, photo, former judge Tim Nolan speaks to his lawyer Margo Grubbs at an arraignment for sex crime charges at the Kenton County Justice Center in Covington, Ky. For years as a judge in Kentucky, Nolan sat in judgment of others. Now the former judge sits in jail in northern Kentucky, awaiting trial on explosive charges by prosecutors that he ensnared 17 victims into sex through use of money, drugs and threats. Nolan maintains his innocence. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP Shae Combs