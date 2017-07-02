National Politics

July 02, 2017 10:54 AM

Program helps youths re-enter society by serving seniors

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A new city program in the nation's capital has youths who've been in the juvenile justice system provide lawn-care services for senior citizens.

The Washington Post reports that the program is dubbed "The Grass is Greener." Launched in May, it helps youths re-enter society after time in the system.

The New Beginnings Youth Development Center takes part in the program. Supervisor of facility operations Carl Matthews said the youths are in the final stage of their stays at New Beginnings. He said he hopes it eases their re-entry into their communities.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter
Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 2:12

Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets
Here she is, 2017's Miss California 1:28

Here she is, 2017's Miss California

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos