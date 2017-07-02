National Politics

July 02, 2017 10:40 PM

Another Democrat announces challenge to DC Council member

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A 52-year-old law librarian is the second Democrat to challenge Washington D.C., Council member Brianne K. Nadeau in the 2018 primary.

The Washington Post reports that Kent C. Boese announced his candidacy on Saturday for the Ward 1 Council seat. He said Nadeau has shown "a level of disengagement" regarding residents' concerns.

The other challenger is Lori E. Parker. The former magistrate judge in D.C. Superior Court announced her candidacy on June 19. She is also campaigning on a promise to improve constituent services.

Winning the Democratic primary in Washington is tantamount to winning the general election.

Ward 1 includes Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Plains, LeDroit Park and portions of the Shaw neighborhood.

