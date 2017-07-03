1 victim in Colorado officer-involved shootings identified

Officials have released the name of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed by law enforcement officers responding to a report of a threatening man near the campus of Colorado State University in Fort Collins.
The Larimer County coroner's office says Jeremy Holmes of Fort Collins died Saturday night after being shot several times.
Campus police and Fort Collins police responded. Officers said Holmes had an unspecified weapon. Officials have not said what precipitated the shooting or how many officers fired shots at Holmes.
No officers were injured.
Holmes' death was one of four officer-involved shooting deaths in Colorado in a 48-hour period that began just before midnight on Thursday.
