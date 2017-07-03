National Politics

July 03, 2017 11:08 AM

State audit: Benefits of state-run health clinics unclear

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

Montana opened its first government-run health clinics for state workers five years ago. It was touted as a bold experiment in providing low-cost health care to government workers.

There are no co-pays or deductibles and there were promises of huge financial savings.

But a scathing state audit says there is no proof the clinics have saved the state any money.

The audit also asserted that the clinics have failed to document measurable improvements in the health of state workers. And it faulted the clinics for inadequate record keeping that undermined the accuracy of any financial analysis.

The director of the Department of Administration, John Lewis, defended the health centers. He says the audit failed to take into account some of the immeasurable benefits of preventive care.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:51

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated
Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter
Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 2:12

Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos