July 03, 2017 12:35 PM

Fishers man points gun at police, then shoots himself, dies

The Associated Press
FISHERS, Ind.

Police in suburban Indianapolis say a man talking to officers pointed a gun at them before turning it on himself.

Fishers Police Officer Shawn Wynn says at least one of the two officers fired a gunshot at the man, who died at the scene Monday morning. Wynn says it's not clear who fired the bullet that killed the man.

The man's name was not immediately released.

Wynn says officers responding to reports of a person in distress found the man sitting in a car parked on a street. He says that as the officers approached, the man pointed a gun toward them before shooting himself.

The two officers were not hurt. They've been placed on administrative leave pending results of an investigation. Police did not release any information about them.

