National Politics

July 03, 2017 12:37 PM

Idaho sheriff's lieutenant accused of taking drug buy money

The Associated Press
JEROME, Idaho

A former lieutenant with the Jerome County Sheriff's Office is being accused of taking money intended for undercover drug buys and is facing a felony charge.

The Times-News reports (http://bit.ly/2szcrtY ) Former Lt. Dan Kennedy, who has since resigned, was charged mid-June with misappropriation of public funds. If convicted, Kennedy could face a sentence of one to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Kennedy is accused of taking $2,722 from a small safe at the sheriff's office.

Kennedy's lawyer, Brad Calbo, declined to comment in detail, saying it is too early in the case.

Calbo says his client will plead not guilty to all charges.

The Power County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is handling the case because of Kennedy's connection to prosecutors in Jerome.

