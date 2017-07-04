National Politics

Charlottesville preparing to launch open data portal

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Charlottesville residents will soon have government data available at their fingertips in a new online portal.

The Daily Progress reports that Charlottesville is planning to launch an open data portal later this summer that will provide the public with easy access to datasets on things like policing, property, traffic and the environment.

Lucas Ames is chairman of the nonprofit Smart Cville. He says the data will benefit a variety of groups, including neighborhood leaders, journalists and innovators.

Assistant City Manager Leslie Beauregard says the portal will launch in August. She says city staff members are developing the project at no additional cost to the city.

Officials say most of the data that will be in the portal is already available elsewhere, but that more could be added in the future.

