Omaha Police Department looking to hire experienced officers

The Omaha Police Department is taking applications for law enforcement officers with previous experience.
The department says in a news release that it's looking for currently certified officers to apply for a lateral transfer police class. Lateral transfers will go through condensed academy and field training.
Salaries range from nearly $44,000 to $77,000, depending on years of experience.
Applications may be submitted online at https://hr.cityofomaha.org/employments . Applications will be accepted through July 14.
