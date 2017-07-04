National Politics

July 04, 2017 6:23 AM

Omaha Police Department looking to hire experienced officers

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

The Omaha Police Department is taking applications for law enforcement officers with previous experience.

The department says in a news release that it's looking for currently certified officers to apply for a lateral transfer police class. Lateral transfers will go through condensed academy and field training.

Salaries range from nearly $44,000 to $77,000, depending on years of experience.

Applications may be submitted online at https://hr.cityofomaha.org/employments . Applications will be accepted through July 14.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Merced Sheriff's team rescue rafters from Merced River

Merced Sheriff's team rescue rafters from Merced River 0:59

Merced Sheriff's team rescue rafters from Merced River
Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:51

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos