July 04, 2017 7:52 AM

Glendale police: Officer fatally shoots armed man

The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz.

Glendale police say an officer fatally shot a man who reached for a gun during a struggle after police responded to a domestic violence call.

Sgt. Scott Waite says the officer fatally shot 23-year-old Patrick Sanchez during a Saturday evening encounter next to a vehicle.

The vehicle was outside a location where officers went in response to a call about two people being held against their will.

Waite says Sanchez grabbed his gun and didn't comply with commands to drop it after officers attempted to pat him down.

No officers were injured.

According to Waite, the original call appeared to involve Sanchez and the female caller.

