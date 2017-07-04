National Politics

Groups urge Nebraska to reject request for voter data

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Two groups are urging Nebraska's secretary of state to reject a federal commission's request for voter information.

The voting-rights group Nebraskans for Civic Reform and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska sent the letter Monday to Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale.

President Donald Trump's voting commission has asked all 50 states for voter information. Trump established the commission to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 elections, but Democrats have blasted it as a biased panel that is looking for ways to suppress the vote. Some states have said they won't comply with the request.

A spokeswoman for Gale has said he has not yet seen the Trump administration's request.

