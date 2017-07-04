National Politics

Army band at Fort Sam Houston to be deactivated in 2018

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

A historic Texas military band is preparing to play its final note.

The 323rd Army Band at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio is one of four bands nationwide being deactivated next year. The band called Fort Sam's Own performs roughly 350 times a year at military funerals, command changes and parades.

The San Antonio Express-News (http://bit.ly/2sJLejf ) reports the band will continue to play for months, but the 30-year-old unit will end its tour with San Antonio's Fiesta festival in April 2018. The unit's 54 members will then be scattered to army posts across the country.

Army bands have decreased from 99 to 91 in recent years amid cost cutting.

Fort Sam's Own is the last in a continuous line of Fort Sam bands stretching back to the 1890s.

