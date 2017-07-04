Gorsuch met with cheers, protests at Colorado July 4 parade

Newly seated U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch was met with some protesters Tuesday when he returned home to ride in a Fourth of July parade in a northern Colorado town.
Gorsuch was largely cheered by the crowd in tiny Niwot (NYE-wat). Gorsuch lived nearby until he was sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court in April.
A few protesters lined the route. The Longmont Times-Call reports that some parade watchers held signs and shouted things at Gorsuch about the U.S. Constitution.
One man lifted up a vest to reveal a green RESIST shirt.
Gorsuch said he wasn't doing any press, but did answer a reporter's question about what he'll miss about his home: Gorsuch responded, "What's not to miss?" He gestured at the festivities. "Everything."
