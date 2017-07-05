New Mexico high court upholds convictions in double killings

The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld the murder convictions of two men in separate 2011 double killings.
A unanimous decision upholds Carlos Carrillo's convictions in the killings of Christopher Kinney and Lyndsey Frost in Albuquerque. The victims were found fatally shot in a pickup parked at a park in the Old Town area following what police believed was a disagreement and a possible confrontation between Carrillo and Kinney.
A separate ruling also issued last week by the state high court upholds Enrique Deleon's convictions in the fatal shootings of Joe Valero and Guadalupe Castaneda at their Clovis home following an argument during a backyard barbeque.
Both men were sentenced to life terms on their murder convictions.
