July 05, 2017 3:21 AM

New Mexico to unveil new 'record-breaking' tourism numbers

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is expected to announce record-breaking tourism numbers for the southwestern state.

The Republican governor is scheduled Wednesday to unveil the state's latest tourism figures at the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum.

Last year, Martinez said around 700,000 more trips were taken in New Mexico in 2015.

Martinez said half a million more people visited New Mexico in 2014 than in 2013 and credited the state's New Mexico True campaign. That campaign features the state's famous outdoor locations and New Mexico celebrities.

New Mexico True advertisements have been spotted in airports around the country.

Martinez will visit Ruidoso, Roswell and White Sands National Monument in the coming days as part of her tour to announce tourism numbers.

