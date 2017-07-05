National Politics

July 05, 2017 9:43 AM

State police: Man killed, 3 injured in fiery Route 80 crash

The Associated Press
ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J.

State police say a man who stopped his vehicle on the shoulder of a New Jersey highway was killed when another car struck him, sparking a fiery crash that left three people injured.

Michael O'Brien was headed to a family outing when the accident occurred Tuesday on Route 80 westbound in Rockaway Township.

State police say the 49-year-old Jersey City man was adjusting a bicycle on his vehicle when he was struck by a car driven by 72-year-old Newark resident Barbara Potts. The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire.

Potts and a front-seat passenger had minor injuries, but a woman in the rear seat was critically injured and was being treated at a hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

