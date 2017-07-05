National Politics

July 05, 2017 11:08 AM

Sheriff: Man shot in encounter with deputies was gang member

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Authorities say a man a fatally shot during an Albuquerque-area encounter with Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies was a gang member with a violent criminal history.

Sheriff Manny Gonzales said during a Wednesday news conference that 28-year-old Miguel Gonzales was released from prison just las month.

Officials said Miguel Gonzales was shot by at least one deputy early Tuesday morning after he allegedly pulled a gun on deputies who pursued him after learning that a license plate on a car driven by Gonzales was stolen.

The encounter began when deputies on patrol saw what officials called suspicions activity at a car wash around 1:30 a.m.

Officials said a gun was found at the scene but they haven't said whether Gonzales allegedly fired at deputies.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:35

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party
Calfire tips for returning home after fire caused you to flee 1:05

Calfire tips for returning home after fire caused you to flee
Displaced Merced resident speaks after apartment shuttered 1:31

Displaced Merced resident speaks after apartment shuttered

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos