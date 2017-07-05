Sheriff: Man shot in encounter with deputies was gang member

Authorities say a man a fatally shot during an Albuquerque-area encounter with Bernalillo County sheriff's deputies was a gang member with a violent criminal history.
Sheriff Manny Gonzales said during a Wednesday news conference that 28-year-old Miguel Gonzales was released from prison just las month.
Officials said Miguel Gonzales was shot by at least one deputy early Tuesday morning after he allegedly pulled a gun on deputies who pursued him after learning that a license plate on a car driven by Gonzales was stolen.
The encounter began when deputies on patrol saw what officials called suspicions activity at a car wash around 1:30 a.m.
Officials said a gun was found at the scene but they haven't said whether Gonzales allegedly fired at deputies.
