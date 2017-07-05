National Politics

Dayton plans 10 Minnesota meetings to talk water quality

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Gov. Mark Dayton is organizing town halls throughout Minnesota to discuss water quality.

The Democratic governor has made improving the state's drinking and recreational waters a top priority for his final term in office. He spearheaded a new law requiring buffer zones between cropland and waterways and defended it from GOP attempts to repeal it.

But Dayton says there's more work to be done. His office announced Wednesday 10 meetings throughout the summer to help develop water strategies throughout the state. They include meetings in Rochester, Marshall, Ely, Stillwater and more.

It's part of his campaign to encourage cities to help improve water quality by 25 percent by 2025. State data shows more than 40 percent of Minnesota's water is either impaired or polluted.

