National Politics

July 05, 2017 5:10 PM

PawSox to consider ballpark proposals from other cities

The Associated Press
PAWTUCKET, R.I.

The Pawtucket Red Sox will field offers from other cities interested in building a new baseball stadium.

PawSox says it has worked "cooperatively and exclusively" with city and state officials to keep the PawSox in Pawtucket. It promised such exclusivity through the state's regular legislative session ending in June.

PawSox officials said Wednesday that while dialogue with the Pawtucket and Rhode Island will continue through the fall session, the club will now respond to other cities who seek to present proposals for potential ballpark sites.

Officials say the move is "prudent and fair" given the uncertainty they face upon the expiration of their lease.

The Providence Journal reports that state lawmakers introduced legislation and agreed last week to consider a potential stadium deal in the fall.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Four cars crash in downtown Merced

Four cars crash in downtown Merced 0:44

Four cars crash in downtown Merced
Crash reported near downtown Merced 0:34

Crash reported near downtown Merced
Merced River rescues are expensive, and you could end up paying for it 0:45

Merced River rescues are expensive, and you could end up paying for it

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos