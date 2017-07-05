National Politics

July 05, 2017

FEMA: Louisiana schools get $6.4 million more for flooding

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that a Louisiana school board will receive an additional $6.4 million in disaster recovery funding after August 2016's floods.

FEMA said in a news release Wednesday that the aid will reimburse for emergency protective measures at 12 schools and four administrative buildings in East Baton Rouge Parish.

FEMA says the funding will help pay for efforts such as flood clean up, demolition of damaged structures, debris removal services and other construction costs. FEMA's Public Assistance grant program has obligated nearly $390 million to reimburse state and local governments in addition to certain nonprofits.

FEMA says it has awarded more than $87 million to schools affected by the disaster and that East Baton Rouge Schools have received more than $14 million for flood damage.

