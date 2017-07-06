Audit: Rep. Williams fails to report $18,000 for campaign

An audit by the Rhode Island Board of Elections has found a longtime lawmaker failed to report more than $18,000 in contributions and $20,000 she withdrew from her account to reimburse herself for expenses.
In the audit released Wednesday, Richard Thornton, Board of Elections' director of campaign finance, notified Rep. Anastasia Williams of the audit in February 2015. Thornton cited "numerous reporting issues" in the Providence Democrat's campaign.
Thornton's investigation focused on the period between January 2010 and December 2014. He also subpoenaed William's bank records from Citizens Bank after she declined to share them voluntarily.
A spokeswoman for the attorney general says they are reviewing the report to determine if it should be sent to the State Police.
Williams has declined to comment on the investigation.
