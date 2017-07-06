Children's advocate to revisit poverty in Mississippi Delta

The founder of a children's advocacy group returns to Mississippi next week to examine how poverty affects people's lives, much like Sen. Robert F. Kennedy did 50 years ago.
Marian Wright was a civil rights attorney working in Mississippi in 1967 when she recommended that U.S. senators travel to the state to see the living conditions of some of the poorest people in the nation.
Kennedy saw people living in shacks and children with stomachs distended from hunger.
Wright met one of Kennedy's aides, Peter Edelman, during the senator's visit to Mississippi. She and Edelman married the next year, and she founded the Children's Defense Fund in 1973.
Organizers of Marian Wright Edelman's trip say she'll go to three small, rural communities Wednesday to examine food insecurity, health and poverty.
Comments