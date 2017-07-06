National Politics

July 06, 2017 2:02 AM

Border Patrol agents find Mexican woman hiding in car trunk

The Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz.

Border Patrol officials say agents at an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona found a Mexican woman hiding in the trunk of a car.

A Border Patrol canine alerted Tucson Sector agents from the Sonoita Border Patrol Station to something suspicious in the trunk Monday.

While talking to the 48-year-old woman driving the car, agents opened the trunk and discovered the 40-year-old Mexican woman.

Both women were arrested.

Authorities say the driver is a U.S. citizen and is facing human-smuggling charges while the woman in the trunk is being charged for immigration violations.

The names of the two women haven't been released.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand 0:40

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand
Four cars crash in downtown Merced 0:44

Four cars crash in downtown Merced
Crash reported near downtown Merced 0:34

Crash reported near downtown Merced

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos