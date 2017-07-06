National Politics

July 06, 2017 12:32 PM

Burgum asks friend to help fundraise for mansion

By JAMES MacPHERSON Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has tabbed a personal friend and professional fundraiser from Chicago to help get donations for the state's new governor's mansion.

But the volunteer committee raising funds says it needs no help.

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki says the governor asked Pam Kinsey to volunteer to help raise the money, fearing private donations necessary to finish the project may not be met.

Kinsey says she wants to work with the committee, not apart from it.

The Legislature two years ago approved construction of a new $5 million governor's home, stipulating that $1 million must come from private donations.

The committee says about $650,000 has been raised, and the balance should come by the time the new mansion is completed later this year.

