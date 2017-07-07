National Politics

July 07, 2017 5:08 AM

Man claims to be senator, wants to see Ivanka at Trump Tower

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Police say a man who claimed to be a U.S. senator tried to get inside Trump Tower to see Ivanka Trump and has been arrested.

The man had two knives on him when he tried to get into Donald Trump's New York home about 4 p.m. Thursday and asked for the president's daughter, according to NBC New York . Police say he had a bullet-resistant vest and a fake ID. Fifty-two-year-old Adames Benitez was arrested on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a forged instrument. It's not clear if he has a lawyer who can comment on the charges against him.

Police said he appeared to be mentally unstable. Ivanka Trump lives in Washington, D.C.

