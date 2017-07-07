National Politics

July 07, 2017 9:44 AM

The Latest: Lt. Gov. Taylor enters GOP race for governor

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

The Latest on Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor officially entering the race for governor (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Ohio's lieutenant governor has officially entered the 2018 gubernatorial race.

And, Mary Taylor enters the crowded Republican field with the promised backing of GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

Taylor made the move official Friday at the City Club of Cleveland.

The 51-year-old Taylor is the final high-profile Republican expected to join the race to succeed Kasich, who is term-limited. The other three are Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see), of Wadsworth.

___

9:55 a.m.

Ohio's lieutenant governor enters the 2018 gubernatorial race Friday with the promised backing of Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

Whether the endorsement of a leading detractor of President Donald Trump helps or hurts Republican Mary Taylor in her bid to lead the battleground state is unclear.

The 51-year-old Taylor is the final high-profile Republican expected to join the race to succeed Kasich, who is term-limited. The other three are Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see), of Wadsworth.

Kasich's backing could prove beneficial in the crowded field. He won Ohio's Republican presidential primary last year with nearly as many votes as Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio combined.

Yet more recent polling found Trump's favorability exceeds Kasich's among Ohio voters.

