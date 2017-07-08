National Politics

July 08, 2017 6:21 AM

Police car hits and kills pedestrian in North Carolina

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Authorities say a patrol car on its way to check on a crash has run over and killed a pedestrian in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokesman Andrew Harris said the pedestrian was hit trying to cross a street near downtown Charlotte around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

Harris says officer Phillip Barker's cruiser was one of three patrol cars responding to a car that crashed into a building. Barker was treated for minor injuries from the collision.

Harris said in a press release that the department's major crash unit and internal affairs unit are both investigating the crash. Investigators are trying to determine if Barker had his lights and siren on and exactly where the pedestrian was when struck.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

