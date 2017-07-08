National Politics

Central Indiana bridge renamed to honor military veteran

SHARPSVILLE, Ind.

A bridge crossing U.S. 31 in central Indiana has been renamed to honor a Korean and Vietnam war veteran.

The Kokomo Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2tVxrdx ) that the bridge on the Tipton and Howard county line is now known as the "Command Sergeant Major Arno C. Land Memorial Bridge." An Indiana Senate resolution called him "one of the most decorated and bravest combat soldiers in our state."

Land died in 2012 at age 80. His military career took him through combat in both Korea and Vietnam and he earned many medals including the Silver Star, Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts.

Land's daughter Patty Cohee says her father gentle and soft spoken. Land returned to Tipton County in 1973 after 23 years of military service.

