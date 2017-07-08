National Politics

July 08, 2017 8:13 AM

Columbus police say officers shoot man during confrontation

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Police in central Ohio say two officers have shot and wounded a 30-year-old man during a confrontation.

Columbus police say 30-year-old Kareem Ali Nadir Jones is in critical condition after the shooting Friday afternoon.

A police statement says two officers approached Jones because he was "walking between cars with erratic behavior." Police say the officers felt "threatened" after a brief conversation and shot Jones when he refused commands to "get on the ground."

Police say a gun was recovered but haven't indicated whether Jones threatened the officers with the weapon.

The officers haven't been identified.

A woman told detectives that Jones had been searching the neighborhood for three boys who had thrown rocks at his girlfriend's sister's car and was walking back to the girlfriend's apartment when police confronted him.

