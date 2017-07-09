National Politics

July 09, 2017 6:15 AM

Upstate NY lawmakers cheer expansion of Uber, Lyft

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Upstate lawmakers are cheering the arrival of Uber and Lyft in Buffalo, Rochester and Albany.

The two ride-hailing apps began service just before the July Fourth holiday weekend after the Senate and Assembly endorsed the expansion earlier this year.

Previously, Uber and Lyft had been limited to the New York City area.

State Sen. Chris Jacobs says the two companies had a "great" roll out in his home city. The Buffalo Republican says the absence of Uber and Lyft was hurting the local economy — and morale — and that the expansion is another sign of the city's turnaround.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer 4:15

Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer
SC escape captured in Texas 5:47

SC escape captured in Texas

View More Video