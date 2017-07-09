National Politics

July 09, 2017 7:51 AM

US Interior Department grants nearly $298k for clean boating

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

The U.S. Department of the Interior is granting almost $298,000 to benefit recreational boating in Vermont.

On Friday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife would receive the money through the Boating Infrastructure Grant program and the Clean Vessel Act.

The money for Vermont is part of a $32 million nationwide program.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife plans to fund the operation and maintenance of a pump-out boat and associated administration and outreach for two years on Lake Champlain. The money helps ensure recreational boaters have a safe, convenient and effective method to dispose of on-board sewage.

