July 09, 2017

Dallas says councilman owes thousands for missed meetings

Dallas city officials are asking one council member to pay back more than $8,100 of his salary because he allegedly missed too many meetings during the past year.

The Dallas Morning News reports (http://bit.ly/2tX97Zg ) council member Philip Kingston is accused of having 11 unexcused absences out of 81 scheduled meetings.

A City Charter provision says if a council member misses more than 10 percent of the total "regular meetings" in a compensation year, their pay is to be docked by the same percentage of meetings they missed. Kingston's annual salary is $60,000.

Kingston is disputing the missed absences and says he's not returning any of his salary. He calls the city's claims "a witch-hunt."

Dallas Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Reich says she will "reexamine the issue" at Kingston's request.

