US Air Force aircraft sent to Arkansas ahead of Irma

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 10:59 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Ark.

U.S. Air Force aircraft and personnel from Florida have arrived in Arkansas as Hurricane Irma threatens the East Coast.

Little Rock Air Force Base says in a news release Saturday that 400 personnel from Hurlburt Field in Florida with aircraft that include the U-28A, CV-22 Ospreys and the MC-130H Combat Talon II will be housed at the base until the weather threat ends.

The Category 4 hurricane battered much of Cuba Saturday as it continued on a path toward Florida.

The Air Force is also relocating other aircraft that's in the potential path of the hurricane to reduce the chance of it being damaged.

