National Politics

Police: Motorcyclist killed after slamming into car

The Associated Press

September 09, 2017 9:12 PM

CINCINNATI

Police in Cincinnati say a 62-year-old man was fatally injured when his motorcycle struck the rear of a car.

Authorities say 37-year-old Kate Bordner had slowed her car because of roadway debris that stopped other traffic. A motorcycle operated by Charles Hill then struck the rear of her vehicle. It happened about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Hill, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police say Bordner was wearing a seat belt and wasn't hurt.

An investigation is continuing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights of Merced win

Highlights of Merced win 2:12

Highlights of Merced win
Merced High's Andre Barnett 1:25

Merced High's Andre Barnett
Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims 2:10

Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims

View More Video