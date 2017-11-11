National Politics

Man gets life for shooting deputy during traffic stop

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 12:02 AM

VERO BEACH, Fla.

A Florida man with a long criminal history has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and wounding a deputy during a traffic stop.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that 54-year-old Andrew Coffee was sentenced Thursday. He was convicted earlier this month of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say the Indian River County deputy pulled over Coffee in December 2015 because his scooter didn't have a tag. Coffee punched the deputy and then began firing a revolver at him. The deputy returned fire, hitting Coffee in the leg. Coffee limped away but was a caught a short time later.

