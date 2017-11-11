National Politics

Schumer calls airport screening lapses 'highly concerning'

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 11:06 PM

NEW YORK

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says continued lapses in airport screening procedures are "highly concerning and a major threat we must neutralize."

The New York Democrat said Sunday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Inspector General's office should undertake a thorough review of the Transportation Security Administration's employee training procedures.

An inspector general's report delivered last week in a classified briefing before the House Committee on Homeland Security found that covert testers were able to sneak banned items past airport screeners about 80 percent of the time.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in response to the report that his agency was implementing measures to improve screening effectiveness.

Schumer said the TSA should move immediately to address gaps in training procedures, technology and "the entire airport security process."

