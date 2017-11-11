North Coast planners question development in tsunami zone

In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, Carolyn Stock of Salem, Ore., looks at a display at the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria, Ore., of a boat that washed ashore near Cape Disappointment as a result of the 2011 tsunami in Japan. The boat was donated to the museum after drifting across the Pacific Ocean and now serves as a reminder of the area's past with earthquakes and tsunamis. Daily Astorian via AP Colin Murphey