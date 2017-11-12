National Politics

Springfield OKs bid to build police dog training facility

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 6:12 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Springfield officials plan to build a new police dog training facility for the city and surrounding central Illinois area.

The Springfield City Council recently voted to accept a bid and will spend roughly $460,000 to build the facility. It will be used for training and to house the city's seven canine units. The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports the effort has been ongoing for two years. There's no timeline for when construction will begin or when the building will be finished.

Police Chief Kenny Winslow says the facility is "direly needed." He said the facility will eventually save the city money because sending police dogs outside the department for training can cost $15,000 per class per officer. Cloyd Builders of New Berlin submitted the winning bid.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bands compete at Central California Band Review in Merced

    Check what went on at the 58th annual Central California Band Review honoring Veterans Day Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School.

Bands compete at Central California Band Review in Merced

Bands compete at Central California Band Review in Merced 2:15

Bands compete at Central California Band Review in Merced
Merced Veterans Day Parade 0:54

Merced Veterans Day Parade

This is how Los Banos honored veterans 2:17

This is how Los Banos honored veterans

View More Video