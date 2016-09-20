Sonoma County driver injures 6 in multiple crashes

A series of crashes in the Sonoma County city of Healdsburg has injured as many as six adults.
The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2cm6p7C ) that according to Healdsburg police, a Geyserville man driving with both an open beer and his 2-month-old son crashed his pickup into three vehicles over the course of two blocks. The six people and the baby were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
The baby was found to be fine.
According to police the driver was cited for driving with an open container but passed sobriety evaluations, and a blood-alcohol test showed he was well under the legal limit of 0.08.
The crashes are under investigation. Reckless driving charges are being considered.
