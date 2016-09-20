State

September 20, 2016 6:28 AM

Sonoma County driver injures 6 in multiple crashes

A series of crashes in the Sonoma County city of Healdsburg has injured as many as six adults.

The Associated Press
HEALDSBURG, Calif.

A series of crashes in the Sonoma County city of Healdsburg has injured as many as six adults.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2cm6p7C ) that according to Healdsburg police, a Geyserville man driving with both an open beer and his 2-month-old son crashed his pickup into three vehicles over the course of two blocks. The six people and the baby were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The baby was found to be fine.

According to police the driver was cited for driving with an open container but passed sobriety evaluations, and a blood-alcohol test showed he was well under the legal limit of 0.08.

The crashes are under investigation. Reckless driving charges are being considered.

Related content

State

Comments

Videos

Barricaded man in L Street surrenders

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos