Man pleads guilty in 2008 Mojave Desert bunker teen killings

A third and final defendant has pleaded guilty in the killings of a teenage couple in an abandoned Air Force bunker in California's Mojave Desert.
The Riverside Press-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2cI21S0 ) reports Tuesday that David Brian Smith's guilty plea comes a week before opening statements were to begin in his trial for the 2008 killings.
In a plea deal with prosecutors, he faces two terms of 25 years to life in prison, one for each victim.
Police and prosecutors say Smith and Collin Lee McGlaughlin forced 18-year-old Christopher Thompson and 16-year-old Bodhisattva Sherzer-Potter into the abandoned bunker near Barstow and McGlaughlin shot them. The teens had earlier been at a party at the bunker, which had become a popular hangout spot.
McGlaughlin pleaded guilty in 2013 and is serving a life sentence.
A third man who served as the men's lookout pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2011.
