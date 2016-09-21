California student had hit list, plans for school shooting

Authorities say a student had a detailed plan and a list of 33 names of students and staff members he wanted to shoot at his Southern California high school.
San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon said at a briefing for parents and press on Wednesday night that the student at Encore High School had the intent and capability to carry out the attack.
McMahon said the boy, now being held in a juvenile jail, had "limited access" to firearms, but did not elaborate.
A Monday search of his two parents' homes turned up his hit list and plans, providing enough evidence for his arrest. The investigation began when a parent on Saturday told the Sheriff's Department about threats on social media.
Encore is a charter high school in Hesperia, a Mojave Desert City about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles.
